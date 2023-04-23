Short Interest in Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Drops By 5.4%

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LABFF opened at C$51.10 on Friday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a one year low of C$50.10 and a one year high of C$51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.10.

Get Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi alerts:

About Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, SA engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Spain, European Union, OECD countries, and internationally. The company distributes other products that are licensed from other laboratories. Its principal products include Hibor, a low-molecular-weight heparin to prevent and treat venous thromboembolic disease; Enoxaparin biosimilar Becat, a low-molecular-weight heparin; Neparvis to treat symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection in adult patients; Absorcol, Vytorin, and Orvatez to diet in patients with hypercholesterolemia; Hirobriz Breezhaler and Ulunar Breezhaler that are long-acting bronchodilators for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; Volutsa for treatment of moderate to severe storage systems symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia in men who are not responding adequately to monotherapy treatment; and Medikinet and Medicebrán to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and teenagers.

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.