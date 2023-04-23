Short Interest in Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Drops By 5.4%

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LABFF opened at C$51.10 on Friday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a one year low of C$50.10 and a one year high of C$51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.10.
About Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (LABFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.