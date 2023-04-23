AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 386,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AdvanSix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AdvanSix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 485.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in AdvanSix by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdvanSix Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

ASIX opened at $38.76 on Friday. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 9.81%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading

