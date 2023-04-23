Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 875,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $10,576,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,370,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,989,736.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $10,576,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,370,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,989,736.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

