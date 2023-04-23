KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Update

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $371.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

