EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

EOG stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average is $126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 196,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 92,814 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.