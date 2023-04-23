Short Interest in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Drops By 5.5%

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 546,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

