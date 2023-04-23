Short Interest in Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Increases By 7.8%

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Helium One Global Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of HLOGF stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. Helium One Global has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Get Helium One Global alerts:

Helium One Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.