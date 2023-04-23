Short Interest in Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Increases By 7.8%

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Helium One Global Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of HLOGF stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. Helium One Global has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.
Helium One Global Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helium One Global (HLOGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.