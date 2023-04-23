Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Up 7.7% in March

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 555,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kornit Digital by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 53,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of KRNT opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.68. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $73.68.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

