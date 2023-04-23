Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Short Interest Update

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The business’s revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

