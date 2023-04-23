Short Interest in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Drops By 5.5%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Genesis Healthcare Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GENN opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Genesis Healthcare has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.17.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.