Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) versus Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Head to Head Survey

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) and Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Schindler pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Yokogawa Electric pays an annual dividend of $22.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 70.1%. Schindler pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yokogawa Electric pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schindler and Yokogawa Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schindler N/A N/A N/A $6.85 30.55 Yokogawa Electric N/A N/A N/A $104.54 0.31

Profitability

Yokogawa Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schindler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Schindler and Yokogawa Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schindler N/A N/A N/A Yokogawa Electric N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Schindler and Yokogawa Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schindler 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yokogawa Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Schindler currently has a consensus price target of $165.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.14%. Given Schindler’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Schindler is more favorable than Yokogawa Electric.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Schindler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yokogawa Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation & Others. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers. The Measurement segment offers waveform measuring instruments, optical communication-related measuring equipment, signal generators, confocal scanners as well as power, temperature, and pressure measuring devices. The Navigation & Others segment produces cockpit flat panel displays, aircraft engine meters, gyrocompass, autopilot, weather observation systems, and hydrological instruments. The company was founded by Tamisuke Yokogawa, Ichiro Yokogawa, and Shin Aoki on September 1, 1915 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

