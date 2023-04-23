(NYSE:REI) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Head to Head Analysis

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 3.16% 108.88% 12.19% N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Crescent Energy and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.65%.

This table compares Crescent Energy and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $3.06 billion 0.63 $96.67 million $2.19 5.23 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

