Contrasting Edible Garden (EDBL) and Its Rivals

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Edible Garden to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Edible Garden and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edible Garden Competitors 102 171 490 23 2.55

Edible Garden currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 276.34%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 54.42%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Edible Garden and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million -$12.45 million -0.04 Edible Garden Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million -0.08

Edible Garden’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Edible Garden is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89% Edible Garden Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Summary

Edible Garden beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

