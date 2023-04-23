Brokerages Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target at $7.70

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2023

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPFGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of YPF stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,324,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 1,183,673 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $7,279,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $4,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.