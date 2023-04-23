Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 326,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 430,976 shares.The stock last traded at $45.89 and had previously closed at $47.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 336,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 79,022 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 21.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

