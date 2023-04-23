Brokerages Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Price Target at $20.43

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

