DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $40.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

DCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 61.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 164,016 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

