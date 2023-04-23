Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.