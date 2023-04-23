Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SPB opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

