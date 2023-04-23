Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $149.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wacker Chemie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $162.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.81 and a 200 day moving average of $137.87. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

