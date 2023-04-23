Head-To-Head Review: Society Pass (SOPA) & Its Rivals

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) is one of 188 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Society Pass to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Society Pass shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Society Pass and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00 Society Pass Competitors 777 4729 10106 254 2.62

Risk and Volatility

Society Pass currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 181.13%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.94%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than its peers.

Society Pass has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass’ peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -599.57% -111.29% -88.60% Society Pass Competitors -38.52% -144.97% -3.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Society Pass and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $5.64 million -$33.79 million -0.71 Society Pass Competitors $4.00 billion $50.71 million -20.50

Society Pass’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Society Pass is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Society Pass beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

