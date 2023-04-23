Head-To-Head Review: Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) versus Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -30.80% -29.10% Sangamo Therapeutics -172.76% -61.19% -31.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Graphite Bio and Sangamo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 1 8 0 0 1.89 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Graphite Bio currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.47%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 671.08%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

52.5% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Graphite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graphite Bio and Sangamo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($1.85) -1.51 Sangamo Therapeutics $111.30 million 2.56 -$192.28 million ($1.25) -1.33

Graphite Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics. Graphite Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangamo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Graphite Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It also offers complementary technology platforms such as gene therapy, ex vivo cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and in vivo genome regulation. The company was founded by Edward O. Lanphier II in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

