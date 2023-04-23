Titan Medical (TMDIF) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Rating) is one of 226 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Titan Medical to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Medical Competitors 1047 3649 7839 187 2.56

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Titan Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Titan Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Titan Medical Competitors -487.88% -108.27% -25.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million -$14.86 million -0.80 Titan Medical Competitors $1.14 billion $56.61 million -8.01

Titan Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Titan Medical rivals beat Titan Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

