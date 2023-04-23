Critical Survey: Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) versus Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ally Financial and Northeast Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $8.43 billion 0.92 $1.71 billion $4.07 6.35 Northeast Bank $112.98 million 2.69 $42.16 million $5.37 6.78

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 16.42% 14.89% 0.85% Northeast Bank 32.26% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Ally Financial and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ally Financial pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bank pays out 0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ally Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Ally Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ally Financial and Northeast Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 3 8 5 0 2.13 Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ally Financial currently has a consensus price target of $34.66, suggesting a potential upside of 34.02%. Northeast Bank has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.88%. Given Northeast Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Bank is more favorable than Ally Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ally Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Northeast Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on consumer financial and insurance products such as vehicle service and vehicle maintenance contracts, and guaranteed asset protection. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment includes Ally Home Mortgage (ALM) offering and bulk purchases of high-quality jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged asset-based and cash flow loans to middle-market companies, with a focus on busine

About Northeast Bank

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.