easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Increased to GBX 580 by Analysts at Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 570 ($7.05) to GBX 580 ($7.18) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.62) to GBX 545 ($6.74) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 370 ($4.58) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.18) to GBX 610 ($7.55) in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $517.50.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. easyJet has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.