easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) PT Raised to GBX 580 at Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 570 ($7.05) to GBX 580 ($7.18) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded easyJet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.18) to GBX 610 ($7.55) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.62) to GBX 545 ($6.74) in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $517.50.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. easyJet has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

