Morgan Stanley Trims Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price to $221.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.73 and a 200-day moving average of $228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

