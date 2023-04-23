Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.27.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

