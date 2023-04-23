JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $95.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.99.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

