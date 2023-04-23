Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.44.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $180,838.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,487 shares in the company, valued at $24,895,961.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,202 shares of company stock worth $1,505,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

