JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $195.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANET. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.45.

NYSE ANET opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.49. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,592.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,045 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

