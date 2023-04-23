HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $283.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HCA. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.87.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 3.9 %

HCA stock opened at $281.21 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.90.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

