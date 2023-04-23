J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ (JBHT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $195.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.3 %

JBHT opened at $176.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.26 and a 200-day moving average of $177.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,092,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

