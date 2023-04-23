Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Lowered to $205.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.08.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $266,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

