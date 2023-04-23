Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ (SONN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.70 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Down 17.6 %

SONN stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,609.07% and a negative net margin of 11,316.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

