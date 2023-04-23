Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.65.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.32. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,248 shares of company stock worth $338,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,757,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,204,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,062,000 after purchasing an additional 172,558 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

