Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $318.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 566.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 798,563 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Extreme Networks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 546,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

