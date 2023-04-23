Biogen (BIIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY23 guidance at $15.00-16.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $15.00-$16.00 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIIB stock opened at $293.99 on Friday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.88.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Biogen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,054,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

