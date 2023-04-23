Head to Head Comparison: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) versus Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $2.79 million 1,161.96 -$198.34 million ($1.46) -15.17 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $363.33 million 8.16 -$707.42 million ($10.11) -4.18

Profitability

TG Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -7,124.10% -173.03% -82.11% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -194.71% -110.15% -43.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TG Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 2 0 4 0 2.33 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 2 9 0 2.82

TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.73%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $88.67, indicating a potential upside of 109.91%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats TG Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

