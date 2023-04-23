Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to C$91.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$76.17 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$48.88 and a 52 week high of C$79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$68.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1595896 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.532 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

