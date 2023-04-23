Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,091 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical volume of 1,635 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $115.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.