Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.