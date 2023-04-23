Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.87.

Shares of TENB opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,282 shares of company stock worth $3,380,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

