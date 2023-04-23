Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $8.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.88. The consensus estimate for Rio Tinto Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.71) to GBX 5,380 ($66.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.15) to GBX 5,790 ($71.65) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.77) to GBX 6,200 ($76.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

