EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,200 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 756,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.08.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $280.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.45. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $260.68 and a 52-week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.