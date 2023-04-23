Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Up 7.9% in March

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,150,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 15,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total value of $1,943,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,756,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total value of $1,943,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,756,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,337 shares of company stock worth $78,775,432 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Moderna alerts:

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.