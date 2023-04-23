CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,740,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 27,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Further Reading

