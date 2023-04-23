Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Up 8.0% in March

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.