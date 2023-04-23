Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Up 8.1% in March

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ACN stock opened at $276.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.52. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $323.84.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,760 shares of company stock worth $2,733,617. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Accenture
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More
