Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Up 8.1% in March

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $276.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.52. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $323.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,760 shares of company stock worth $2,733,617. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

