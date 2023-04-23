Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Update

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Markforged Stock Up 12.4 %
MKFG stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Markforged has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.70.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 25.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
